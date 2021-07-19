$0.37 EPS Expected for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) to post earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.37. American Campus Communities also reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Campus Communities.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on ACC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI raised American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

In other news, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,122,663.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $693,556.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 118,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,375,779.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACC. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 230.2% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,393,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759,884 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,528,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 985,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,563,000 after acquiring an additional 671,188 shares during the period. MSD Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 945,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,796,000 after acquiring an additional 525,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 814,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,158,000 after acquiring an additional 415,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACC opened at $50.51 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.79. American Campus Communities has a one year low of $31.07 and a one year high of $50.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,262.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.95%.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

