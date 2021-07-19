-$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) will report earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the highest is ($0.56). Repare Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($2.45) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 76.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.
On average, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($2.37). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.31) to ($2.47). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Repare Therapeutics.
Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter.
RPTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research
upgraded Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.
In other Repare Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 58,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $1,948,623.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Zinda sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $490,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,990.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 497,057 shares of company stock worth $16,703,808 in the last quarter. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,646,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Clough Capital Partners L P increased its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 280,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,638,000 after acquiring an additional 79,200 shares during the period. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. increased its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 289.1% during the first quarter. Hershey Trust Co. now owns 29,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 21,962 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of RPTX stock opened at $31.72 on Monday. Repare Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $46.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a PE ratio of -8.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.78.
Repare Therapeutics Company Profile
Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.
