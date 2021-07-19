$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tupperware Brands’ earnings. Tupperware Brands posted earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will report full year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.41 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tupperware Brands.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $460.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.05 million. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 70.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TUP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Tupperware Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Shares of NYSE:TUP traded down $0.91 on Monday, hitting $18.97. 1,253,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,312. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.05. Tupperware Brands has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $38.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 2.87.

Tupperware Brands declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 21st that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Karen M. Sheehan purchased 2,000 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,808. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tim Minges purchased 7,400 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,958. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 10,885 shares of company stock worth $291,761. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TUP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 2,006.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 6.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 95.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

