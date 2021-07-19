$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) will report earnings per share of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ScanSource’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.76. ScanSource posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 236.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ScanSource will report full-year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ScanSource.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $729.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.80 million. ScanSource had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. ScanSource’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

SCSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ScanSource in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on ScanSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of SCSC stock opened at $25.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $648.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.58. ScanSource has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $34.10.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of ScanSource by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ScanSource by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the first quarter worth $333,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the first quarter worth $427,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of ScanSource by 1.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 53,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

