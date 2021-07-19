$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) to report $0.72 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Albany International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. Albany International posted earnings per share of $1.09 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Albany International will report full year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Albany International.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Albany International had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $222.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.80 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on AIN shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.17.

In other Albany International news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $271,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,655 shares in the company, valued at $7,140,729.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $450,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,000,949.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,829 in the last quarter. 5.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,760,891 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $397,391,000 after purchasing an additional 158,620 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 9.7% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,618,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $218,582,000 after purchasing an additional 231,744 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 8.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,761,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $146,994,000 after purchasing an additional 143,648 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 644,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,333,000 after purchasing an additional 13,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 340.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 628,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,476,000 after purchasing an additional 485,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

AIN stock opened at $82.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.22. Albany International has a one year low of $46.31 and a one year high of $93.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

