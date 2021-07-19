-$0.73 EPS Expected for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.73) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.67). Nektar Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.17) to ($2.67). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.47) to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.15 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.31% and a negative return on equity of 38.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

In other news, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $35,081.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 207,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,790,058.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 31,111 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $569,331.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,301,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,877 shares of company stock worth $1,360,269. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,027,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,543,000 after purchasing an additional 649,056 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,954,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,093,000 after buying an additional 88,346 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,326,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,534,000 after buying an additional 40,953 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $37,250,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 537.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,966,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,325,000 after buying an additional 1,657,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NKTR traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.32. 791,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,018. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.54. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $26.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.51.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company researches and develops pipeline of investigational medicines in oncology, immunology, and virology, as well as a portfolio of approved partnered medicines. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

