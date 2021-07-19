-$0.73 EPS Expected for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.73) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.67). Nektar Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.17) to ($2.67). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.47) to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.15 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.31% and a negative return on equity of 38.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

In other news, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $35,081.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 207,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,790,058.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 31,111 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $569,331.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,301,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,877 shares of company stock worth $1,360,269. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,027,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,543,000 after purchasing an additional 649,056 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,954,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,093,000 after buying an additional 88,346 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,326,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,534,000 after buying an additional 40,953 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $37,250,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 537.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,966,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,325,000 after buying an additional 1,657,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NKTR traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.32. 791,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,018. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.54. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $26.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.51.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company researches and develops pipeline of investigational medicines in oncology, immunology, and virology, as well as a portfolio of approved partnered medicines. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.