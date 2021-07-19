$0.74 EPS Expected for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) to announce $0.74 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. CBRE Group reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full-year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CBRE Group.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion.

Several analysts have commented on CBRE shares. Raymond James increased their target price on CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Shares of CBRE opened at $82.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. CBRE Group has a 12 month low of $41.03 and a 12 month high of $90.21. The stock has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.49.

In related news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $934,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,636 shares in the company, valued at $6,593,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 6,700 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $593,285.00. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,861,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 159,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after acquiring an additional 12,727 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 2,286.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 22,707 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 49,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 12,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

