$0.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) will announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.85. Agree Realty posted earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full-year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Agree Realty.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 37.05%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Agree Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Agree Realty by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,745,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529,019 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 17.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,230,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $823,266,000 after buying an additional 1,840,879 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new stake in Agree Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $63,357,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Agree Realty by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,257,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,983,000 after buying an additional 704,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Agree Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,735,000.

Shares of ADC opened at $73.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Agree Realty has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.86. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 0.32.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.217 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.50%.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agree Realty (ADC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.