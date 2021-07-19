$0.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) will report earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. Lakeland Financial posted earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $56.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.50 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of LKFN stock opened at $59.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Lakeland Financial has a 12-month low of $39.38 and a 12-month high of $77.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 41.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

