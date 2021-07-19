$0.91 EPS Expected for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) to announce $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Masimo’s earnings. Masimo reported earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Masimo will report full-year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Masimo.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Masimo had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $299.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Masimo by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Masimo by 8.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Masimo by 2.1% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Masimo by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Masimo by 5.8% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MASI opened at $261.45 on Monday. Masimo has a 1-year low of $203.81 and a 1-year high of $284.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 66.36 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $231.44.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

