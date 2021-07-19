$0.93 EPS Expected for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Republic Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $0.97. Republic Services reported earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $3.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Republic Services.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 14.17%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Republic Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.82.

RSG opened at $115.24 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.03. The company has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Republic Services has a 12 month low of $84.44 and a 12 month high of $116.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.75%.

In related news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $1,436,220.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $135,460.08. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,856 shares of company stock worth $2,562,565. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,355,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,458,000 after purchasing an additional 524,587 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Republic Services by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,033,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997,759 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,051,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,619,000 after acquiring an additional 153,717 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Republic Services by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,913,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,857,000 after acquiring an additional 26,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth $208,205,000. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Republic Services (RSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.