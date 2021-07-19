0xcert Achieves Market Capitalization of $659,486.00 (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One 0xcert coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 0xcert has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. 0xcert has a market cap of $659,486.00 and approximately $10,682.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003243 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00047363 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013290 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006530 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.19 or 0.00775556 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

About 0xcert

0xcert (ZXC) is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 343,562,130 coins. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org . The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling 0xcert

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

