$1.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) to announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for ExlService’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $1.11. ExlService posted earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 90.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ExlService will report full-year earnings of $4.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ExlService.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. ExlService had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $261.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.13 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EXLS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Bank of America raised shares of ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.25.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $107.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.80. ExlService has a 1 year low of $59.97 and a 1 year high of $109.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.94.

In other news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund bought 1,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.38 per share, with a total value of $147,316.50. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.83 per share, for a total transaction of $267,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,399 shares in the company, valued at $2,606,545.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 8,925 shares of company stock worth $949,792 and have sold 22,900 shares worth $2,263,980. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of ExlService by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 639,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,935,000 after purchasing an additional 384,895 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter worth about $32,747,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ExlService by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,176,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,705,000 after purchasing an additional 153,566 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter worth about $8,470,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of ExlService by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 119,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,782,000 after purchasing an additional 89,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

