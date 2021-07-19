$1.10 EPS Expected for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) will announce $1.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05. Independent Bank posted earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year earnings of $4.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $4.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $4.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 26.98%. The business had revenue of $120.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.38 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.75.

Shares of INDB stock opened at $71.19 on Monday. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $49.25 and a 1 year high of $99.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.46%.

In other news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $83,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Independent Bank by 101.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Independent Bank by 3.7% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $580,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Independent Bank by 17.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 194,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,338,000 after purchasing an additional 29,086 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 105.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 9,458 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

