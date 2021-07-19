$1.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) to post earnings of $1.88 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rogers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.90. Rogers reported earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Rogers will report full year earnings of $7.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $7.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.71 to $8.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rogers.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. Rogers had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $229.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.00 million.

ROG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.33.

Rogers stock opened at $193.67 on Monday. Rogers has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $206.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.50 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.74.

In other Rogers news, Director Keith Barnes sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.39, for a total transaction of $150,652.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,352.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total transaction of $226,096.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,724.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROG. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Rogers by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,019,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,356 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 9,671 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

