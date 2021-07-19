$107.54 Million in Sales Expected for Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) will announce sales of $107.54 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Momentive Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $108.00 million and the lowest is $107.30 million. Momentive Global reported sales of $90.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Momentive Global will report full year sales of $445.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $443.38 million to $447.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $534.04 million, with estimates ranging from $516.42 million to $557.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Momentive Global.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTV opened at $20.42 on Monday. Momentive Global has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

In other news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 17,277 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $314,786.94. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 37,332 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $783,972.00. Insiders sold 106,508 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,484 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

