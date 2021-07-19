111,780 Shares in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) Purchased by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 111,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.31% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $142,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $194,000. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Khosla Ventures Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KVSA opened at $9.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $10.97.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.