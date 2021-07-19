115,900 Shares in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 115,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,824,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Focus Financial Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 10.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,118,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,013,000 after buying an additional 468,069 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 25.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,744,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,216,000 after buying an additional 553,915 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 14.4% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,500,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,087,000 after buying an additional 315,600 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 22.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,465,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,987,000 after buying an additional 268,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 15.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,315,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,757,000 after buying an additional 172,767 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $356,283,448.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FOCS opened at $49.85 on Monday. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.44 and a fifty-two week high of $56.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 383.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Focus Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

