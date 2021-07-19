12,459 Shares in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Purchased by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.08% of Safety Insurance Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFT opened at $77.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.43. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $87.98.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $221.91 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 19.88%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%.

In other Safety Insurance Group news, Director Peter J. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $249,420.00. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

