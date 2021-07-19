$13.55 Million in Sales Expected for Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) to report sales of $13.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Greenbrook TMS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.00 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenbrook TMS will report full-year sales of $56.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $55.80 million to $57.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $90.05 million, with estimates ranging from $83.50 million to $96.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Greenbrook TMS.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GBNH shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.25 target price on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Desjardins started coverage on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBNH opened at $12.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.40. Greenbrook TMS has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $17.55. The company has a market capitalization of $194.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBNH. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Greenbrook TMS during the first quarter valued at $82,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Greenbrook TMS during the first quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Greenbrook TMS during the first quarter valued at $631,000. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Greenbrook TMS

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of depression and related psychiatric services.

