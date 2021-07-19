$140.00 Million in Sales Expected for PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) to report $140.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PQ Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $143.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $137.00 million. PQ Group posted sales of $359.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that PQ Group will report full-year sales of $563.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $560.02 million to $569.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $609.63 million, with estimates ranging from $600.25 million to $626.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PQ Group.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter. PQ Group had a positive return on equity of 9.67% and a negative net margin of 17.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

PQG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PQ Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PQ Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, CL King raised their target price on PQ Group from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. PQ Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

PQ Group stock opened at $14.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 0.84. PQ Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.59.

In other PQ Group news, Director Kyle D. Vann bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 121,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,817.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 8,164,010 shares of PQ Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $109,724,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PQ Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PQ Group by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 250,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 59,192 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of PQ Group in the 4th quarter worth $8,079,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of PQ Group by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PQ Group by 125.5% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 597,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,977,000 after purchasing an additional 332,546 shares during the period. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PQ Group Company Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

