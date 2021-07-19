1,400,000 Shares in Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU) Bought by Empyrean Capital Partners LP

Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,916,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $191,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS PMGMU traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 42,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,004. Priveterra Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96.

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

