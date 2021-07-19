149,018 Shares in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Bought by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 149,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,357,000. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Cooper Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cooper Financial Group owned 0.18% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FALN. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FALN opened at $30.03 on Monday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.89 and a 12-month high of $30.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.71.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.