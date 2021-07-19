$150.39 Million in Sales Expected for QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) will announce $150.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $152.32 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $148.70 million. QTS Realty Trust reported sales of $131.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will report full year sales of $612.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $609.01 million to $622.05 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $694.70 million, with estimates ranging from $676.70 million to $719.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow QTS Realty Trust.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.30%.

Several brokerages have commented on QTS. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.44.

In other news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $73,777.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,206,579.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 6,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $424,616.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,208,847.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 69.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 11.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:QTS opened at $77.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. QTS Realty Trust has a one year low of $55.91 and a one year high of $78.65. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -149.15 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.42%.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

