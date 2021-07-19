1,500,000 Shares in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU) Purchased by Blackstone Group Inc.

Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,000,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OHPAU. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Orion Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,000,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Orion Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $350,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Orion Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Orion Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,501,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management bought a new position in Orion Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000.

Shares of NASDAQ OHPAU traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.08. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,986. Orion Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

