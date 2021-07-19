156,400 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Bought by Duquesne Family Office LLC

Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 156,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,264,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nwam LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank increased its position in Caterpillar by 0.8% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 3.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAT traded down $7.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $200.40. 108,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,418,393. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.21 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.82.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 62.80%.

In related news, major shareholder Joseph E. Creed sold 27,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total transaction of $2,448,255.96. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 890 shares in the company, valued at $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.55.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

