161,716 Shares in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Acquired by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 161,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,293,000. ViacomCBS makes up 1.1% of Twinbeech Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 385.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,084,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,808,000 after buying an additional 8,008,319 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,539,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,222,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106,259 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,052,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,589,000. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VIAC. Gabelli upgraded ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. cut their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $40.29 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.86. The company has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.66. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $24.11 and a one year high of $101.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

