175,515 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Acquired by Duquesne Family Office LLC

Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 175,515 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $67,233,000. Intuit comprises about 1.7% of Duquesne Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Duquesne Family Office LLC owned about 0.06% of Intuit as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $881,906,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,146,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,866,442,000 after buying an additional 1,464,341 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Intuit by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,651,941,000 after buying an additional 1,025,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,590,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $992,285,000 after buying an additional 505,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $127,559,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.71.

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at $767,614.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at $223,330,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock traded down $3.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $497.66. The stock had a trading volume of 14,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $284.59 and a fifty-two week high of $511.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $463.21. The stock has a market cap of $135.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.30, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.01.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

