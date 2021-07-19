$18.24 Million in Sales Expected for AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) will report sales of $18.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AutoWeb’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.12 million. AutoWeb reported sales of $17.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoWeb will report full-year sales of $74.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $73.86 million to $74.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $83.60 million, with estimates ranging from $81.37 million to $85.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AutoWeb.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.14. AutoWeb had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $17.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.61 million.

AUTO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AutoWeb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on AutoWeb from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUTO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in AutoWeb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AutoWeb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in AutoWeb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in AutoWeb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AutoWeb by 107.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 211,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 109,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

AUTO stock opened at $3.12 on Monday. AutoWeb has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $5.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.90.

AutoWeb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles.

