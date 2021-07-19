186,450 Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Bought by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 186,450 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,920,000. HP comprises about 0.9% of Twinbeech Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 176.3% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. HP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HPQ opened at $27.52 on Monday. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.66 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.42.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

