1,963,766 Shares in Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MRAC) Acquired by Empyrean Capital Partners LP

Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MRAC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,963,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,402,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP owned 17.85% of Marquee Raine Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Marquee Raine Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $13,832,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marquee Raine Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $13,832,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marquee Raine Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $12,985,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Marquee Raine Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $11,851,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Marquee Raine Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $7,509,000.

NASDAQ:MRAC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.89. The company had a trading volume of 8,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,277. Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $13.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRAC shares. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Marquee Raine Acquisition Profile

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

