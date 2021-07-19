1irstcoin (FST) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $24,944.00

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. In the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. One 1irstcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $12.71 million and approximately $24,944.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001366 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000353 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.36 or 0.00303085 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,985,097 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

