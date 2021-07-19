$2.52 Billion in Sales Expected for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) will report $2.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.53 billion. Expeditors International of Washington posted sales of $2.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will report full-year sales of $11.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.95 billion to $12.99 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.80 billion to $10.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Expeditors International of Washington.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 33.74%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis.

EXPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.14.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $126.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.32. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52 week low of $78.93 and a 52 week high of $129.26.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.50%.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Wall sold 22,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total transaction of $2,828,817.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,180.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $19,916,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 286,488 shares of company stock worth $34,765,063 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Fort L.P. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 18,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.8% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

