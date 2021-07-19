$2.97 Billion in Sales Expected for Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) will post sales of $2.97 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.02 billion. Community Health Systems posted sales of $2.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full-year sales of $12.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.01 billion to $12.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $12.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.56 billion to $12.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Community Health Systems.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CYH. Truist raised their target price on Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.10 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.02 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Community Health Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

NYSE CYH opened at $14.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.11. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.93. Community Health Systems has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $17.04.

In other news, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $489,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,096.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $465,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,907.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 60.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Community Health Systems by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

