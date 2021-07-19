208,614 Shares in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Acquired by Newbrook Capital Advisors LP

Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 208,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,013,000. Bumble accounts for 0.9% of Newbrook Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bumble in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bumble in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Bumble during the first quarter worth $62,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bumble during the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the first quarter valued at $86,000.

In other news, Director Amy Griffin acquired 117,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.81 per share, with a total value of $5,030,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Bumble stock traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.54. The stock had a trading volume of 27,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Bumble Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.91 and a 1-year high of $84.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.08.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.72. The company had revenue of $170.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.74 million. Bumble’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bumble Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMBL. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Bumble from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Bumble from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. decreased their target price on Bumble from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Bumble from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

