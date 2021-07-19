$22.24 Million in Sales Expected for Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) will report $22.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.75 million and the highest is $23.40 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $18.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $95.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $88.06 million to $101.86 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $124.94 million, with estimates ranging from $111.10 million to $149.76 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.59 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADMS shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMS opened at $5.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.20. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $9.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25.

In related news, insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $31,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADMS. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $80,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

