22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Short Interest Update

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,160,000 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the June 15th total of 10,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:XXII traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,506,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,882,721. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.43 million, a P/E ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 1.82. 22nd Century Group has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $6.07.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 74.35% and a negative return on equity of 41.31%. The business had revenue of $6.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 million. On average, analysts expect that 22nd Century Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Clifford B. Fleet sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $597,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,194.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,252,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 2,450.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 167,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 161,261 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 251,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 20,325 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 178,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 24,678 shares during the last quarter. 24.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

About 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops plant-based solutions for the life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

