$237.80 Million in Sales Expected for US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) will announce $237.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for US Ecology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $238.60 million and the lowest is $237.00 million. US Ecology reported sales of $213.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full year sales of $975.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $971.40 million to $980.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow US Ecology.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $228.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.30 million.

Several research firms have commented on ECOL. TheStreet raised shares of US Ecology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

ECOL stock opened at $36.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.42. US Ecology has a one year low of $29.89 and a one year high of $45.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of US Ecology by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,076,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,405,000 after purchasing an additional 243,136 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of US Ecology by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 421,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,562,000 after purchasing an additional 53,743 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of US Ecology by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Ecology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of US Ecology by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 16,839 shares during the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

