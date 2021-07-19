23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.21

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as 9.21 and last traded at 9.37, with a volume of 30319 shares. The stock had previously closed at 9.89.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ME. began coverage on shares of 23andMe in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on 23andMe in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

23andMe Company Profile (NASDAQ:ME)

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

