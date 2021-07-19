$267.50 Million in Sales Expected for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) will announce $267.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $268.00 million and the lowest is $267.00 million. Voya Financial reported sales of $93.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 187.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.62. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VOYA shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. cut shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.93.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $198,069.84. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $199,440.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,889 shares of company stock worth $1,176,850. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,768,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $162,823,000 after acquiring an additional 285,171 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 701,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,242,000 after acquiring an additional 15,016 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $62.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.42. Voya Financial has a 12 month low of $45.17 and a 12 month high of $70.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.72%.

Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

