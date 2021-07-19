274,635 Shares in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) Acquired by Duquesne Family Office LLC

Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 274,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,886,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.19% of UP Fintech as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in UP Fintech by 122.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 34,400 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UP Fintech by 3.6% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in UP Fintech in the first quarter worth $4,166,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in UP Fintech in the first quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in UP Fintech in the first quarter worth $506,000. 8.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TIGR traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.39. 124,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,488,762. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 68.92 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.40.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 15.90%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TIGR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $21.10 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

UP Fintech Company Profile

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

