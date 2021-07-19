281,879 Shares in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:DGNR) Purchased by Duquesne Family Office LLC

Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:DGNR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 281,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,861,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC owned 0.41% of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,329,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,646,000 after acquiring an additional 218,804 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,194,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,291,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,113,000 after buying an additional 391,933 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,572,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,275,000. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DGNR remained flat at $$9.97 during trading hours on Monday. 21,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,667. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $16.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98.

Separately, Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Profile

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to engage in the business of providing cloud, mobile, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy with a software-as-a-service platform that connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports AI-enabled digital workflows.

