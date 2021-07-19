284,081 Shares in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 284,081 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,712,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cleveland-Cliffs as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,657,962 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $154,001,000 after buying an additional 1,798,232 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 52.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,241,801 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $145,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 8.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,591,727 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $92,340,000 after purchasing an additional 371,412 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at $65,657,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988,693 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,992,000 after purchasing an additional 135,440 shares in the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $19.93 on Monday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $24.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 62.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a positive return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1014.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $299,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,273.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $367,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,161.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CLF shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.20 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.06.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Article: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.