309,500 Shares in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Purchased by Polygon Management Ltd.

Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 309,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,000. Bally’s comprises 1.4% of Polygon Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Polygon Management Ltd. owned about 0.73% of Bally’s as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard General L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the fourth quarter worth $576,212,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,257,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,729,000 after buying an additional 8,360 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s in the first quarter worth about $58,044,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the first quarter worth approximately $34,315,000. Finally, Solus Alternative Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,816,000. 68.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BALY traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.33. 2,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,830. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Bally’s Co. has a 1-year low of $20.13 and a 1-year high of $75.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.33 and a beta of 2.57.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). Bally’s had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.56 million. The business’s revenue was up 76.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bally’s Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

BALY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bally’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.60.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

