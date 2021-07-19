314,936 Shares in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU) Acquired by Polygon Management Ltd.

Polygon Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 314,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWLVU. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the first quarter valued at $394,000.

Shares of TWLVU stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.92. 181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,083. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.94. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.11.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

