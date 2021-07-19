33,100 Shares in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 33,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,462,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Acuity Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,962 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,789,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 197,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,590,000 after buying an additional 106,951 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 658,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $79,784,000 after buying an additional 51,150 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 350,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $57,807,000 after buying an additional 84,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000.

NYSE:AYI opened at $165.60 on Monday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.90 and a 1-year high of $194.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.70.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $899.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.92%.

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $247,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Browning sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.96, for a total value of $191,289.72. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AYI. William Blair upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.19.

Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

