350,000 Shares in TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSAU) Purchased by Polygon Management Ltd.

Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,448,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TB SA Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of TB SA Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $493,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBSAU traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.92. 49,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,123. TB SA Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $9.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94.

