400,000 Shares in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) Acquired by Polygon Management Ltd.

Polygon Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,000. Polygon Management Ltd. owned 0.71% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KVSC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. III Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Taal Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. 91.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KVSC traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $9.97. 7,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,533. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $10.29.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

