$447.69 Million in Sales Expected for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) to post sales of $447.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Realty Income’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $445.24 million and the highest is $450.52 million. Realty Income reported sales of $414.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full-year sales of $1.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 20.51%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on O. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.29.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $69.56 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.17. The company has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.71, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.75. Realty Income has a 52-week low of $56.64 and a 52-week high of $71.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 83.48%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

