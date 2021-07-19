$46.76 Million in Sales Expected for BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) to post sales of $46.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.50 million and the highest is $46.90 million. BigCommerce reported sales of $36.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full-year sales of $197.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $197.00 million to $198.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $241.31 million, with estimates ranging from $237.13 million to $248.56 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BigCommerce.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.18 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.31% and a negative net margin of 25.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis.

BIGC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. BigCommerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.53.

In related news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 6,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $441,516.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 48,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $2,734,738.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,455 shares in the company, valued at $7,521,412.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 499,916 shares of company stock worth $31,774,417 over the last three months. 31.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the fourth quarter worth $15,396,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIGC opened at $60.76 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion and a PE ratio of -58.99. BigCommerce has a twelve month low of $42.17 and a twelve month high of $162.50.

BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

